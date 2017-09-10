True Pundit

Politics World

New Russian ambassador looks to improve relations with US

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Russia’s new ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov, said Friday he met with President Trump in a “warm and constructive” environment, and said he hoped to help improve bilateral relations between the two countries.

“I told [Trump] that we count on relations between our two countries,” Antonov told reporters Friday, according to Tass, Russia’s state-owned news agency.

Antonov replaced Sergei Kislyak as Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. Aug. 31. He has served as Russia’s acting ambassador to the U.S. since Kislyak’s return.

READ MORE:

New Russian ambassador looks to improve relations with US
New Russian ambassador looks to improve relations with US

Anatoly Antonov said the meeting took place in a 'warm and constructive' environment.
Washington Examiner Washington Examiner

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter