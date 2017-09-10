New Russian ambassador looks to improve relations with US

Russia’s new ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov, said Friday he met with President Trump in a “warm and constructive” environment, and said he hoped to help improve bilateral relations between the two countries.

“I told [Trump] that we count on relations between our two countries,” Antonov told reporters Friday, according to Tass, Russia’s state-owned news agency.

Antonov replaced Sergei Kislyak as Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. Aug. 31. He has served as Russia’s acting ambassador to the U.S. since Kislyak’s return.

