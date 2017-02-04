New Poll Uses Huge “Oversample” To Suggest That 40% Of Registered Voters Support Impeaching Trump

This morning a lot of media outlets are citing a new poll conducted by “Public Policy Polling” (PPP) which suggests, among other things, that 40% of registered voters in the U.S. support impeaching President Trump. Of course, about 15 seconds worth of actual critical thought could have saved these media outlets from embarrassingly pumping yet another “rigged poll” courtesy of aggressive “oversamples”.

To our great ‘shock’, this particular poll used one of the most aggressive “oversamples” we’ve seen, with 41% of respondents calling themselves Democrats versus only 30% Republicans. – READ MORE