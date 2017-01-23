New Poll Shows Tough Re-Election Road For Sen. Warren

(Daily Caller) A new poll released Monday morning shows Democratic Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren may have a tough path to re-election in 2018.

A poll conducted by MassINC Polling Group and WBUR showed that 46 percent of voters in the state think that another person should get a chance at the senate and only 44 percent think Warren “deserves reelection.”

“It’s not a great place to start for her but she still would be the favorite at this point,” said MassINC Polling Group president Steve Koczela.

Fifty one percent of the poll’s respondents approved of Warren while 37 disapproved. This is an 11 percent approval rating slide from a April 2015 poll, when Warren had a 62 percent approval rating and a 21 percent disapproval rating.

According to the poll, Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has a higher favorability rating than Warren with 59 percent — 8 points higher than Warren. Baker is currently looked at as Warren’s biggest re-election threat in 2018.

Additionally, the poll showed that 79 percent of Massachusetts voters will want their Democratic congressional delegation to work with Republicans to create a replacement for the Affordable Care Act. Former President Barack Obama told Democrats early in January during a closed-door meeting with the caucus not to “rescue Republicans” when it came to replacing Obamacare.

The survey, conducted by WBUR and MassINC Polling Group, polled 508 registered Massachusetts voters between Jan. 15 to 17.

