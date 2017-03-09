New Poll Shows That Melania Trump’s Popularity Is On The Rise

Melania Trump’s popularity has seen quite an increase in the seven weeks her husband has been in office.

According to the results of a new CNN/ORC poll, 52 percent of Americans have a favorable opinion of the first lady, which is 16 percent higher than it was on the day that Donald Trump was sworn in, while 32 percent of voters view her unfavorably.

Her approval rating dipped down to 24 percent in February, but now that Melania has made several appearances with her husband and at the White House, it seems to be on the rise.

Unsurprisingly, Republicans have a higher opinion of Melania than Democrats. The poll — which surveyed 1,025 Americans — found that 86 percent of Republicans view the first lady favorably while only 22 percent of Democrats do.

It also revealed that men have a higher opinion of the first lady than women do, a reversal of former first lady Michelle Obama, who was liked more by women than men.

Melania hosted a luncheon in the State Dining Room at the White House Wednesday in honor of International Women’s Day. Karen Pence, Kellyanne Conway and Ivanka Trump were all in attendance.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].