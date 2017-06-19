New Poll Shows Republican Gaining In Georgia Special Election

The Republican in the Georgia special election to replace former GOP Rep. Tim Price is gaining against nationally known Democrat Jon Ossoff according to a Saturday poll.

The poll revealed that Ossoff still led former Georgia Secretary of State Karen Handel, but his margin of victory was much smaller. The Democrat earned 49.7 percent, compared to the Republican’s 48 percent support in the poll conducted by Landmark Communications.

The young contender did slightly better than last week’s poll, where he earned 49.6 percent. Handel was able to increase her support from 47.1 percent.

“Ossoff has the lead. He’s right at the edge of 50 percent. Handel is very close behind him, essentially a point and a half behind. So either candidate could win,” Polling Director Mike Rountree told the local WSB-TV news.

The Democrat began his bid early as a strong opposition to President Donald Trump. His first campaign fundraiser was titled “Make Trump Furious,” and his message resonated with national Democrats. He’s been endorsed by Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, as well as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

The strong messaging appears to have worked. Ninety-one percent of all voters who supported the Democrat said they had an unfavorable view of the president. Seventy-eight percent of Handel’s supporters held a favorable view of Trump.

“This race is neck and neck, and over the next four days our campaign is going to continue to work as hard as we ever have to ensure we don’t send another career politician to Washington,” Ossoff said.

Voting in the Georgia special election ends Tuesday, June 20.

Landmark Communications surveyed 800 registered voters on June 15. The poll carried a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points in either direction.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].