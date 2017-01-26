New Poll Shows Most Voters Liked Trump’s Inauguration Speech

A new Morning Consult/Politico poll finds that a majority of American voters liked Donald Trump’s inauguration speech. Despite the collective media’s freakout and repeated use of the word “dark” in describing the president’s inaugural address, most voters (51 percent) thought his speech was optimistic, while only 26 percent thought it was pessimistic.

Only 39 percent of those surveyed believed the next-day Women’s March was more heavily attended than the inauguration had been, while 26 percent thought Trump’s swear-in drew a larger crowd than the protests did. Aerial images for both events suggest the protest march was better attended than the inauguration. – READ MORE