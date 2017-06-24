New Poll Shows Majority Of Voters Tired Of Russia Investigation

A majority of American voters think Congress’s investigations into Russia hurt the country and want to see lawmakers move on to other issues, the latest Harvard-Harris Poll survey shows.

According to the poll, 64 percent say the Russia probes are damaging to the nation and 56 percent want Congress and the media to focus on other issues like terrorism, healthcare, the economy, national security and jobs.

However, previous polls showed overwhelming support for the special counsel investigating Russian election interference.

According to The Hill, 75 percent supported former FBI director Robert Mueller’s investigation in a Harvard-Harris survey released last month. Five concurrent congressional investigations on Russia are happening as Mueller does his own probe.

NBC News found similar results earlier this month, but members on Capitol Hill seem to have no intention of giving up their investigations despite the public’s fatigue.

When asked by The Daily Caller on Tuesday if he was concerned that Americans were growing tired of the Russia investigations, Independent Maine Sen. Angus King responded confidently that he was not troubled over it.

“The country cares about the country. I’m not worried about that,” Washington Democratic Sen. Patty Murray told TheDC over a week ago when asked if she was concerned about investigation fatigue among Americans.

Maryland Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen told TheDC last week that the it was still early in the investigations.

“We just had the appointment of the special counsel within the last two weeks and they’ll be thoroughly investigating all aspects of this from potential collusion to any potential obstruction of justice to some of the financial dealings,” he said.

