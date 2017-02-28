New Poll Reveals Americans Overwhelmingly Trust The Military, Not The Media

America has high esteem for the military but holds the media in contempt, according to a poll conducted by Fox News released Monday.

An incredible 96 percent of American voters either have a great deal or some confidence in the military, according to the poll.

Other institutions follow closely behind, with the Supreme Court ranking at 83 percent, the FBI at 80 percent and the IRS at 55 percent.

The media, however, enjoys faith from just 44 percent of voters. A majority of respondents, 55 percent, generally don’t have much confidence in the institution — and 36 percent have zero confidence in the media.

However, this lack of confidence is not new, but rather a holdover from 2014. Nevertheless, confidence in the media is in general decline, having dropped by 19 percentage points since 2002.

In 2016, Gallup conducted a survey of Americans’ trust in key institutions and found the military ranked in first place, with 73 percent of American saying they had either a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in the institution.

Gallup also found that only 8 percent of the public had a “great deal” of confidence in the media.

The Fox poll was conducted from Feb. 11-13 based on phone interviews and has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

(DAILY CALLER)

