New Poll Is Terrible For Disgraced Senator Robert Menendez

Five out of seven New Jerseyans who have an opinion about Robert Menendez believe that the Democratic senator does not deserve to be re-elected, should he even be on the ballot next year.

Menendez is standing trial for bribery in a case involving Florida eye surgeon Salomon Melgen. Federal prosecutors allege that Menendez accepted cash payments, political donations, expensive airplane rides and vacations from Melgen in exchange for a variety of favors, including visas for girlfriends of the disgraced Florida-based physician and help in a medical fraud investigation.

The trial has clearly tarnished Menendez’s image.

According to a poll released by Quinnipiac University on Thursday, 50 percent of New Jersey voters oppose a Menendez re-election while only 20 percent support him. Thirty percent of poll respondents were undecided. – READ MORE