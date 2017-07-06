NEW O’KEEFE VIDEO: CNN Producer Doubles Down on “Stupid as Sh*t” Comments About Voters

(Project Veritas) — A follow-up to Project Veritas’ American Pravda: CNN video again exposes Jimmy Carr, the Associate Producer for CNN’s New Day saying he doesn’t think he “said anything wrong.”

Carr was recently featured in Project Veritas’ American Pravda: CNN video series, stating that CNN thinks Trump is “f*cking crazy,” that Kellyanne Conway looks like she was “hit with a shovel,’ and that the American voters are “stupid as sh*t.”

After seeing the first and second Project Veritas video which exposed CNN employees admitting the Russia narrative was “bullsh*t” and a “nothing burger,” Carr says he “had a moment of panic.” – READ MORE

