New NRA TV Ad Takes Aim At The NYT: ‘Truth Doesn’t Matter to The New York Times’ (VIDEO)

NRA TV released a spot on Monday criticizing The New York Times for a commercial it ran during the 2017 Oscars.

The Times spot claimed that “truth” is now more important than ever.

The NRA TV ad asks one simple question: why?

WATCH:

