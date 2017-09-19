New misconduct allegations hang over UN meeting on sex abuse

FOLLOW US!



Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is pushing all 193 member states to join a compact to prevent sexual abuse, holding a high-level meeting intended to demonstrate U.N. commitment to fighting a scourge that has darkened the reputation of peacekeeping missions around the world.

Hanging over the meeting Monday afternoon are new allegations that the U.N. mishandled 14 abuse allegations against peacekeepers in Central African Republic.

– READ MORE