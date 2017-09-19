New group offers leakers free attorneys, financial help if they’re fired

A new organization aspires to help whistleblowers not only with free legal advice, but also with media coaching, therapy to address stress, and rent and mortgage payments if they get fired.

The group, Whistleblower Aid, debuted Monday with an ad blitz plastering D.C. Metro trains and with mobile billboards circling the White House, along with the CIA and NSA headquarters.

With more than $100,000 raised and ambitious plans to reach $1 million, the effort comes amid a year of high-profile leaks from within the Trump administration.

Whistleblower Aid is led by defense attorney Mark Zaid and onetime client John Tye, a former State Department internet freedom expert who went public in 2014 to warn massive surveillance can happen without judicial or legislative review under Executive Order 12333. – READ MORE