New Bill Would Allow States to Reject Refugees

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Ted Poe (R-Texas) introduced a joint Senate-House bill Tuesday that would allow states to reject refugee resettlement if the federal government “has not provided adequate assurances that the refugee does not present a security risk.”

The bill, called the State Refugee Security Act of 2017 (H.R. 604), would require the federal government to notify a state of its intention to resettle a refugee there 21 days before the actual move. But if the federal government fails to provide those “adequate reassurances” to the state in question, the bill would allow state governors to refuse the migrant entry. – READ MORE