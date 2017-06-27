Never-Trumpers Infected By Fake News

FOLLOW US!



Watching MSNBC, I heard Chris Hayes list several bogus excuses for Ossoff losing in Georgia. Hayes placed Karen Handel receiving outside funds high on his list. I thought, Are you kidding me? Fake news media are committed 24/7 to deceiving Americans. Blocking Trump from implementing his and our agenda and impeaching him has become their sole reason for existence.

Ninety-five percent of Ossoff’s $23-million campaign funds came from outside of Georgia. Ossoff is the candidate who was overwhelmingly funded by outsiders, not Handel. Handel’s campaign spent a fraction of what Ossoff’s campaign spent. Chris Hayes clearly lied, dispensing more fake news.

The bottom of the screen on MSNBC read something like CBC: Trump hurts black communities. In a letter rejecting Trump’s invite to meet with them, the Congressional Black Caucus wrote, “…we have in fact witnessed steps that will affirmatively hurt black communities.”

Leftists’ narrative that Trump is a racist hurting blacks is a flat out lie — more fake news. Trump reached out to the CBC at least two times, only to be given their middle finger. As a proud American who happens to be black this truly frustrates me.

After 40 years of Democrats’ broken promises, finally a president comes along with the courage and sincere desire to offer real hope and implement real change to black Americans. His genuine compassion is met with “Screw you” from black leaders and Leftists. Meanwhile, these same people celebrated Obama despite blacks moving backwards under Obama.

As a black American, I am outraged that the CBC turned down Trump offering real help as blacks continue to murder each other in record numbers. Over 70% of black kids live in fatherless households and drop out of school. And yet, fake news media would have you believe black American’s greatest Nemesis is Donald J. Trump.

These are just a few examples of fake news media’s relentless 24/7 deceptions.

And yet, Republicans like John McCain still pander to fake news media, desperate for an approving pat on the head. Kissing fake news media’s derriere, Sen John McCain recently made the outrageous statement that Obama was a better leader than Trump. v How could any lover of freedom, liberty and America say such a thing? That statement should disqualify McCain from ever winning another election as a Republican.

Never-Trump conservatives/Republicans betray their principles, hoping fake news media will not lump them in with the unsophisticated Americans who voted for Trump. I have totally lost respect for never-Trumps. I suspect many of them secretly wish Hillary won.

Think about that folks. We have Republicans and conservatives who claim to love freedom and liberty. They also claim their disdain for Trump is rooted in morality. And yet, they would prefer a vile human being in the WH who said a woman has the right to murder her baby moments before birth; a serial liar; a cold-calculating extreme Leftist who placed her political fortunes above American lives in Benghazi; someone who is totally against religious liberty and someone who vowed to continue Obama’s mission to make America last.

Never-Trumps deem Trump’s hairdo and non-traditional political behaviors more repulsive than Hillary’s multiple crimes and misdemeanors. Such convoluted thinking is unworthy of my time or energy.

It is as though never-Trumps are back in high school sucking up to the cool kids, meaning the fake news media. By watching too much MSNBC and CNN never-Trumps have become infected via causal contact. They remind me of Lot’s wife.

God told Lot to remove his family because he was going to burn the wicked cities of Sodom and Gomorrah. Lot’s wife was probably a closet subscriber of The Sodomy Times and Gomorrah Post. Infected from consuming fake news, I wonder if Lot’s wife concluded her husband and God were intolerant religious haters. While exiting Sodom, Lot’s wife ignored God’s command not to look back. She stole one last glance at sin city and was instantly transformed into a pillar of salt.

I know never-Trumps who faithfully view CNN and MSNBC. I thought we were on the same side over the past 8 years, fighting Obama’s heartbreaking purposed destruction of our great nation; his repeals of our God-given and Constitutional freedoms. But those principles and values for which we so valiantly fought seem to have taken a back seat to their dislike for Trump. Never-Trumps either totally ignore Trump’s remarkable list of repeals of Obama’s messes or pay them lip-service. Meanwhile, it is clear to see where their true passions lie as they enthusiastically parrot fake news media’s relentless criticisms of Trump.

Fake news media, DC establishment elites and never-Trumps are so shallow in their thinking, worshiping surface appearances over Trump’s patriotic positive intentions. Obama was an extremely cold, calculating, divisive and dishonest horrible leader who looked and spoke well.

Scripture says man looks upon the outward appearance, but God looks upon the heart. We the People see and connect with Trump’s heart. I proudly stand with We the People in my support for our president.

To our unfortunate never-Trump enemies within, with God’s help, We the People will defeat you.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]