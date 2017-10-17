Nestlé Removes Christian Cross from Greek Yogurt Packaging

Joining a growing trend in Europe to abolish Christian imagery to avoid offending other “sensibilities,” Nestlé has removed the image of a Christian cross from its Greek yogurt packaging featuring an Orthodox church on the island of Santorini.

Whereas in real life the blue dome of the iconic Anastasis church is surmounted by a white cross, the image of the church used for publicity has been photo-shopped to remove the offending Christian symbol.

In eliminating the cross, Nestlé, the world’s largest food and beverage company, has mimicked the choice of supermarket giant Lidl for its similar packaging. To justify its decision, Lidl said they were expunging the cross so as “not to hurt sensibility of other religions.”

The doctored images of the church were used for the packaging of Lidl’s Eridanous brand Greek-style yogurt — an in-house label which also includes a range of feta cheese, moussaka, and pistachio products. – READ MORE