Neil Gorsuch: Conservatives Praise Trump’s ‘Home Run’ Supreme Court Pick

Conservatives were effusive in their praise on Tuesday evening for President Donald Trump’s choice for the U.S. Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch.

Faith & Freedom Coalition Chairman Ralph Reed said: President Trump won 81 percent of the evangelical vote in no small measure because he made an ironclad pledge that if elected he would fill the vacancy on the US Supreme Court with a strict constructionist who would respect the Constitution and the rule of law, not legislate from the bench.