Nearly half of Republicans would support preemptive strike on North Korea

Almost half of Republicans would support a pre-emptive military strike on North Korea after President Trump’s saber-rattling toward the hermit kingdom.

The Quinnipiac University Poll, released Thursday, showed 46 percent of Republicans favor striking North Korea before it strikes the U.S.

The feeling amongst nearly half of Republicans jibes with President Trump’s aggressive rhetoric towards Pyongyang is it repeatedly conducts missile and nuclear tests. – READ MORE