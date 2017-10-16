NBC’s Fitness To Hold Broadcast License Called Into Question After Lack Of Harvey Weinstein Coverage

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) commissioners have largely, and remarkably, remained silent in the days after President Donald Trump floated the idea that NBC’s broadcast licenses could be revoked.

Democrats, who have often championed FCC regulation of news bias, are now condemning Trump for suggesting the same approach.

Prominent reporters and hosts criticized NBC throughout the week for apparently trying to bury the explosive Harvey Weinstein story, while Trump took sharp aim at the network’s “partisan, distorted and fake” coverage in a series of Oct. 11 tweets.

But what constitutes impermissible news "rigging or slanting," and what amounts to casual bias protected by the First Amendment? The FCC document says only that the evidence of rigging or slanting must be "compelling," and that the news must not be "intentionally" distorted or falsified.