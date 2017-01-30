NBC wants to be ‘the next Fox News,’ insiders say

Media insiders are buzzing that Andy Lack wants NBC to become “the next Fox News” after he poached cable stars Greta Van Susteren and Megyn Kelly from the network.

“He believes he’s building MSNBC and NBC into the next Fox. It seems the network wants to take a more conservative tone,” a source said.

Kelly was hired at NBC without an official time slot, but Page Six exclusively revealed she would be taking over the "9 a.m. or 10 a.m. hour" of "Today" in September.