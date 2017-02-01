NBC Ties Canadian Mosque Attack to Trump Immigration Order

In a report at the top of Monday’s NBC Today, Canadian reporter Genevieve Beauchemin of CTV News wasted no time trying to connect a mass shooting at a Quebec mosque to President Trump’s executive order temporarily banning immigration from seven Middle Eastern nations: “Investigators say the motive of the attack remains unknown. It comes just days after President Trump’s controversial immigration ban sparked international outrage.”

After a clip played of protesters chanting “Let them in!,” Beauchemin continued: “The President’s executive order prompting Prime Minister Trudeau to tweet, ‘To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength.’ The premiere of Quebec echoing Trudeau’s message.” – READ MORE