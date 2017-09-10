NBC says Irma ‘locked and loaded’ to destroy Trump properties

NBC News came under fire on social media on Saturday after making an unsavory observation about Hurricane Irma’s path and properties in Florida that belong to President Donald Trump.

“Irma locked and loaded towards several Trump properties,” the tweet read, linking to an NBC news story.

Irma locked and loaded towards several Trump properties https://t.co/GcaBQnPNt8 pic.twitter.com/o1l0NpS6TA — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 9, 2017

The story notes that three of Trump’s 12 golf courses in the United States are located in the path of Irma. In addition, the story states that Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach is also located in the hurricane’s path.

According to the story, the three properties have been closed, while guests staying at the Trump National Doral have been encouraged to make reservations elsewhere.

