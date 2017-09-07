True Pundit

NBC News Wrongly Claims Sen. Menendez Is A Republican

FOLLOW US!



NBC News has published an article incorrectly claiming that New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez — who is on trial for corruption — is a Republican.

Menendez is actually a Democrat, yet in the lead of an article from Wednesday, NBC falsely identified him as a Republican. Confusingly, they later called him a Democrat in the same sentence.

The article appears to be a wire from the Associated Press, but the original piece on AP’s website does not feature the mistake, suggesting it was added in by NBC.

The senator’s trial for multiple fraud and bribery charges began on Wednesday.

The New York Times was recently criticized for leaving Menendez’s party affiliation out of a 1300 word piece on the trial. The backlash led them to update the article with his party affiliation, but it still is not mentioned until the fourth paragraph.

UPDATE:

NBC News corrected the mistake at 5:35 PM, writing, “An earlier version of this article misstated the party affiliation of Menendez. He is a Democrat, not a Republican.” The piece was up for several hours before the error was fixed.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].