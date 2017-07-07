True Pundit

NBC News Reporter Held To Two Questions In Poland — Journalists Whine (VIDEO)

Reporters from The New York Times, CNN, and MSNBC banded together Thursdsay to complain when NBC News’ Hallie Jackson was cut off after the allowed two questions in Poland.

Jackson was asking Trump about Obama’s response to Russian interference and why Trump wouldn’t admit Russia was behind election interference given some intelligence agencies have already pegged them as responsible.

When she tried to go for an additional question, Polish officials cut her off.

WATCH:

Jackson, CNN’s Brian Stelter, and NYT’s Glenn Thrush promptly complained that she was held to the two question limit.

Jackson claimed she was asking a “follow-up” rather than a full third question.

