NBC Falsely Reports Trump SCOTUS Nominee Opposed Military Recruiters in College

NBC News erroneously reported Wednesday that Donald Trump‘s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch opposed allowing military recruiters on campus while he was a student at Columbia University.

“As a Student, SCOTUS Nominee Gorsuch Supported Gays and Opposed Campus Military Recruiters” reported NBC News initially. Going through the archives of the student paper, they found that Gorsuch once wrote in 1987 that recruiters should be banned from campus until the military repealed its ban on openly homosexual members. – READ MORE