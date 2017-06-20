True Pundit

NBC, ABC Adopt Dem Talking Points, Hype Georgia Special Election as ‘Referendum’ on Trump (VIDEO)

On Monday, both NBC’s Today and ABC’s Good Morning America used Democratic Party talking points to hype Tuesday’s upcoming congressional special election in Georgia as a “referendum” on Donald Trump’s presidency. In coverage that amounted to a DNC get-out-the-vote effort, hosts and correspondents repeated the phrase multiple times and eagerly touted how “Democrats now see an opening” in the race.

