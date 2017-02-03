National Labor Relations Board Counsel: Private College Football Players Are Employees, Can Seek Pay

Pictured above are players from Notre Dame and Duke two of 17 private colleges and universities who compete in the college Football Bowl Subdivision, the sport’s highest collegiate level.

A new memo by Richard Griffin, the general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board classifies those players, and others from the 15 other private FBS schools, as employees. The classification paves the way for those players to request improved working condition and even seek pay for their labor. – READ MORE