National Debt Tops $20 Trillion For The First Time In History

The Untied States national debt has officially topped $20 trillion after President Donald Trump signed a temporary measure to raise the debt ceiling and keep the government funded through Dec. 8.

On Friday, Trump signed into law a bill that keeps the government open for an additional three months, provides emergency aid relief monies for victims of Hurricane Harvey and raises the debt ceiling.

According to the Treasury Department’s daily statement last Friday, the U.S. debt rose to $20.162 trillion after Trump signed the law. Before the signing, the debt was stuck at its statutory limit of $19.84 trillion. That means the debt jumped $317.645 billion in a single day. – READ MORE