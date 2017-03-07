Napolitano: Obama’s Alleged Surveillance Of Trump Tower Is ‘Profoundly Unconstitutional But It Is Legal’ (VIDEO)

Judge Andrew Napolitano weighed in on allegations that the Obama administration monitored Trump Tower during the 2016 election on Fox News Monday morning, calling the alleged actions “profoundly unconstitutional” but still “legal.”

“Because of the unique interpretation of a Ronald Reagan executive order… and because of the language of the USA Freedom Act,” Napolitano explained. “The NSA now has ability to capture in realtime the digital copies of everybody’s phone calls, cell and landline, everybody’s key strokes, mobile device and desktop.”

“The NSA works for the president. If the president were to ask for a transcribed copy of any of that, they’d give it to him,” he continued. “The President of the United States can order surveillance on any person inside the United States in conjunction with a certificate or a certification filed by the attorney general.”

“In my view it’s profoundly unconstitutional but it is legal because of the statue,” Napolitano stated. “Think about this, if you’re Barack Obama, and you have the ability by making a phone call to hear what Donald Trump is saying, are you going to bother to get a warrant?”

“Why would you get a warrant?”

(DAILY CALLER)

