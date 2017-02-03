Politics Security
Nancy Pelosi: Trump’s immigration ban “has not made us more safe”
A Lebanese Muslim immigrant expended great effort to explain to Nancy Pelosi that Trump’s executive order temporarily banning Muslims from seven countries made sense because “there are countries that harbor radical Islamic groups, and [teach] teenagers to hate anyone who is not Muslim,” and that “all it takes for some to “come as a refugee and create a problem here.
How can you guarantee the safety for all Americans… If we let these refugees to come [in]?” – READ MORE