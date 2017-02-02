Nancy Pelosi Is Leading Her Party into Oblivion

CNN’s Jake Tapper hosted a town hall meeting with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday evening, immediately following President Donald Trump’s announcement of Neil Gorsuch as his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court seat vacated by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia last year.

It was a painful hour that showed just how poorly the opposition is led on Capitol Hill — and raises urgent questions about why Pelosi still remains atop her party after so many failures. – READ MORE