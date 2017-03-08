MUST READ: Controlling The Narrative

In a New York Times piece published back in May of 2016 by David Samuels regarding former President Barack Obama’s deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes, Americans were given a rare glimpse into the inner workings of how the past administration operated in controlling the media by creating fictitious narratives in order to propagate their agenda.

The title of the piece itself, “The Aspiring Novelist Who Became Obama’s Foreign-Policy Guru,” should have raised serious concerns given that Rhodes was the single most influential voice shaping American foreign policy aside from Obama himself. Yet, as we’ve become accustom to, it didn’t raise any red flags from the cowards within our media. As Samuel’s explains in his expose, Rhodes’ credentials consisted of having no military or diplomatic service, nor even a masters degree in international relations. The singular reason Rhodes became Obama’s deputy national security adviser is because of his background in creative writing as his skills consisted in being an extremely gifted and cynical political operative whose job it was to shape, create, and retail Obama’s foreign-policy narratives. Facts be damned. – READ MORE