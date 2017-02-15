Muslim Olympian — Said To Be Detained By Trump’s Travel Ban — Was Actually Detained In December By Obama Admin.

Ibtihaj Muhammad became the first Muslim-American woman to medal for the United States at the 2016 Summer Games, and the media would have you believe that President Trump’s January 27 executive order on immigration led to her two hour detention at an airport by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents while attempting to re-enter the country.

Only, that’s just not true.

In a February 7 interview with Popsugar, she claimed to have been “directly impacted by Trump’s travel ban.”

“I personally was held at Customs for two hours just a few weeks ago,” she claimed. “I don’t know why. I can’t tell you why it happened to me, but I know that I’m Muslim. I have an Arabic name, and even though I represent Team USA and I have that Olympic hardware, it doesn’t change how you look and how people perceive you.”

Even though Muhammad originally did not give a date for her detention, the mainstream media ran with the story that Trump’s ban led to her detention.

Luckily, a Customs official close to the story told the Washington Examiner that not only did Muhammad exaggerate the length for which she was held, she failed to mention the fact that it occurred in December while President Obama was still in office.

Needless to say, that would place it before Trump’s signing of the so-called Muslim ban.

“This all happened in December, which was well before any executive order, which is a totally separate incident,” the Customs official explained to the Examiner.

“She comes and goes many times. She travels quite extensively. She has never been stopped before,” the official added. “She wasn’t targeted. The checks are totally random; random checks that we all might be subject to.”

Now while some may say, “sure, but that’s just one — probably racist — guy’s opinion. We don’t believe you,” it should be noted that Muhammad herself subtly corrected the misinformation on Twitter four days after her original interview ran.

Thanks to all who reached out regarding the December incident at customs. I will continue be a voice for all impacted by profiling & bigotry — Ibtihaj Muhammad (@IbtihajMuhammad) February 11, 2017

People don’t forget, Ibtihaj.

(DAILY CALLER)

