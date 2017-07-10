Muslim Leaders March Throughout Europe In Protest Of Islamic Terrorism

Due to ongoing threats of terrorist attacks made by Islamic extremists in Europe, Muslim leaders launched a European bus tour to denounce Islamic extremists in Paris Saturday.

With the banner “Muslims’ march against terrorism,” Muslim leaders embarked on a tour throughout Europe to denounce terrorism in the name of Islam. The leaders will travel to Germany, Belgium and France throughout the week to pay homage to the victims of terror attacks, according to Politico.

“Our message is clear: Islam cannot be associated with these barbarians and these murders,” said French Imam Hassen Chalghoumi, organizer of the march. Sixty imams from North Africa and Europe are expected to participate.

France voted to extend their state of emergency Friday due to ongoing terrorist threats made by radical Islamic terrorists.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].