Muslim Jailed For Plotting To Bomb Elton John Concert

I haven’t liked an Elton John song since “Don’t Go Breakin’ My Heart” — whatever happened to Kiki Dee? — but I don’t want to kill anybody over it. Why would anybody want to do something like that?

Dominic Casciani, BBC News:

A 19-year-old man has been jailed for life for planning a bomb attack that may have targeted an Elton John concert or Oxford Street in central London.

Haroon Syed, of west London, admitted preparing acts of terrorism after trying to source weapons including a suicide bomb and machine gun…

He tried and failed twice to get fraudulent loans of thousands of pounds to cover the cost of firearms – and eventually agreed to meet his contact in a coffee shop in Slough, Berkshire, to finalise an alternative plan.

It seems to me that if you’re plotting to commit an act of terrorism, the least you can do is pay for it yourself.

Syed’s brother has also been imprisoned for trying to kill people. The only question is: Why? We know their religion has nothing to do with it. Islam literally means “peace.”

Any further speculation on my part would be both racist and Islamophobic. I will now shut up about it until the next time sometime tries to kill people to get on Allah’s good side, at which point I will ignore the pattern some more.

My apologies to Muslims everywhere who are currently bracing for a backlash, and planning hate-crime hoaxes to raise awareness.

