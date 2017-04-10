True Pundit

Security

Multiple people shot at San Bernardino elementary school

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

San Bernardino (CA) police report that there is an active shooter situation at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino County.

 

According to CBS Los Angeles, a teacher and two students have both been shot.

SBPD Chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted shortly after 2:00 pm, EST the situation is being handled as a murder-suicide.

The two students reportedly injured in the attack have been transported to a nearby hospital.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

More from True Pundit

  • huntress

    And i’ll bet there are “no gun zone” signs posted everywhere. Of course all criminals abide by this. Stupid is as stupid does.

  • Wayne Ville … a Deplorable

    Those darn Amish are at it again.