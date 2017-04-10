Multiple people shot at San Bernardino elementary school

San Bernardino (CA) police report that there is an active shooter situation at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino County.

#BreakingNews: multiple gunshot victims at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino. More @CBSLA.com — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 10, 2017

According to CBS Los Angeles, a teacher and two students have both been shot.

SBPD Chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted shortly after 2:00 pm, EST the situation is being handled as a murder-suicide.

The two students reportedly injured in the attack have been transported to a nearby hospital.

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

