Security
Multiple people shot at San Bernardino elementary school
San Bernardino (CA) police report that there is an active shooter situation at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino County.
#BreakingNews: multiple gunshot victims at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino. More @CBSLA.com
— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 10, 2017
According to CBS Los Angeles, a teacher and two students have both been shot.
SBPD Chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted shortly after 2:00 pm, EST the situation is being handled as a murder-suicide.
The two students reportedly injured in the attack have been transported to a nearby hospital.
We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital.
— Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017
