Suspects in Quebec City Mosque Shooting Reportedly Shouted ‘Allahu akbar!’ as they opened fire

Multiple people were killed and injured after a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, Sunday night, police said.

More than one suspect had been arrested, the city’s police department said in a tweet just before 10 p.m. ET. – READ MORE

————–

An unidentified man told Radio Canada, a Canadian Broadcasting Company French-speaking outlet, that the two alleged gunmen were masked.

(Fox News) “It seemed to me that they had a Quebecois accent. They started to fire, and as they shot they yelled, ‘Allahu akbar!’ The bullets hit people that were praying. People who were praying lost their lives. A bullet passed right over my head,” the person said. – READ MORE