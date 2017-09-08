True Pundit

Politics

Mueller Wants To Interview WH Staffers About Don Jr.

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

A new report indicates that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is looking to interview White House staffers over a misleading statement made over Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer in June 2016.

After the story that Trump Jr. met with a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower was revealed to the Trump administration, the individuals within the administration put together a statement on Air Force One that mischaracterized the meeting. The statement, issued to The New York Times, characterized the meeting as discussing a “program about the adoption of Russian children.”

Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner were also present at the meeting.

It was later revealed that President Trump himself was involved in issuing Trump Jr.’s statement.

The statement was partially true. However, it later emerged that the Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, landed the meeting with Trump Jr. by explicitly promising dirt on Hillary Clinton, to which Trump Jr. responded “I love it.”

Trump Jr. revealed the emails by tweeting them out himself:

Mueller is now attempting to interview White House staff about the statement and how it was crafted, CNN reports.

Mueller has been appointed to investigate allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election.

President Trump has characterized the Trump-Russia allegations as the “greatest witch hunt in political history.”

This news comes after Don Jr. spoke to the Senate Thursday, explaining that he took the meeting to get information on Hillary Clinton and her “fitness” for office.

Mueller Wants To Interview WH Staffers About Don Jr.
Mueller Wants To Interview WH Staffers About Don Jr.

A new report indicates that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is looking to interview White House staffers over a misleading statement made over Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer in June 2
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • Chris

    That DeepState agent Muller knows there’s nothing on Trump but will do everything in his power to drag out this investigation.

  • nero88888

    Yeah, you keep living in denial you stupid low info piece of chit. TRUMP THE SEXUAL PREDATOR IS PRISON BOUND. HAHA

    A new report that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has asked to
    interview Trump White House staff is just the latest evidence that an
    obstruction of justice case is being made against the president.

    CNN’s Pamela Brown, Gloria Borger and Jeremy Diamond reported
    on Thursday that Mueller is interested in a misleading statement that
    was allegedly crafted by President Donald Trump in an attempt to
    immunize his son, Donald Trump Jr., against accusations that he
    collaborated with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign.

    According to CNN’s John King, the news is the latest hint that
    Mueller is investigating whether the president obstructed justice when
    he fired then-FBI Director James Comey and then later crafted the
    statement for his son.

    “What this tells us, this is yet another flashing light that the
    special counsel is spending a lot of time, a lot of resources on the
    question of obstruction of justice — potential obstruction of justice by
    the president of the United States,” King noted. “This is about conduct
    by president of the United States.”

  • C. Mahan

    Yeah keep following your programming and taking every word you see and hear on the “Clearly Not News” talking heads as “Holy Truth” and “Irrefutable Fact.”
    In the mean time those of us capable of clear creative thought will form our own opinions.
    Sheeple bore me.

  • nero88888

    can you say PRISON INMATE DONALD J TRUMP? AHAHAHAHA

  • ChristinaCMcDaniel

    my best friend’s step-aunt makes $81 an hour on the computer . She has been unemployed for eight months but last month her income was $13270 just working on the computer for a few hours. why not try here

    http://www.jobsecoproductprofessionals

    ★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★::::sv109.