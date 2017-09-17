Mueller Picks Another Clinton/Obama Donor For Russia Probe Team

FOLLOW US!



Yet another Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama donor has been picked to work on special counsel Robert Mueller’s team of Russia investigators.

The latest hire is Kyle Freeny, a Justice Department attorney working in the agency’s international money laundering unit.

According to Politico, Freeny on Friday attended the grand jury testimony of Jason Maloni, the spokesman for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Politico notes that Freeny is the 17th attorney identified as a member of Mueller’s investigative team.

According to documents maintained by the Federal Election Commission, Freeny has donated in each of the past three presidential elections to Democratic nominees, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. – READ MORE