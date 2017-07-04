MSNBC’s Chris Matthews on Trump family, Jared Kushner: ‘At least Mussolini executed his son-in-law’ (VIDEO)

During the Thursday airing of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews compared President Donald Trump and his family to both Saddam Hussein and his family, as well as Saddam Hussein and his sons, and Benito Mussolini and his familial tribe.

“According to The American Conservative magazine, Secretary Tillerson believes he’s been contradicted and undermined by the White House,” Matthews began. “A close associate of Secretary Tillerson explained: ‘Rex is just exhausted. He can’t get any of his appointments approved and is running around the world cleaning up after a president whose primary foreign policy adviser is a 36-year-old amateur.’”

