MSNBC Is Making A Lot More Money Thanks To Trump

MSNBC and Fox News are taking advantage of President Donald Trump’s television habits to make more money.

Both TV networks raised ad rates on shows he’s known to watch during the day. Trump watches “Morning Joe” in the morning, and “The O’Reilly Factor” and other Fox News shows at night, according to The New York Times.

Issue advocacy commercial rates during those shows, according to Politico, have skyrocketed.

“The president’s media habits are so predictable, advertisers migrate to those areas,” a media buyer told Politico Saturday. “Morning Joe” ad prices doubled since the election Nov. 8, and Fox News prime time shows have hiked prices around 50 percent.

Ad placement during shows businesses and lobbyists know Trump watches allows them to speak “directly into the president’s ear,” a D.C. consultant said.

Trump frequently tweets in response to cable news; he tweeted about Chicago’s murder rate Jan. 24 after Bill O’Reilly talked about the city’s problems with shootings on his show.

If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

“Morning Joe” hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough interact with Trump regularly. Scarborough has tweeted at Trump during commercial breaks before, and Trump has taken to Twitter to attack the show when he doesn’t like its coverage.

(DAILY CALLER)

