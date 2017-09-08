MSNBC Host: Case Against Menendez ‘Doesn’t Look Close, It Looks Overwhelming’ (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



The corruption case against Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez “looks overwhelming,” MSNBC host Ari Melber told viewers Wednesday night.

Menendez is facing a dozen corruption-related charges in connection with allegations that he wrongfully assisted a friend, Dr. Salomon Melgen, navigate government issues while Melgen attempted to get away with more than $100 million in Medicare fraud.

If Menendez is somehow acquitted despite the “overwhelming” case against him, Melber said, “you have to wonder if there’s something wrong with all of these corruption laws in the first place.”

“Today, a big political question put to a serious test. What counts as bribery today in America?” Melber asked. “Prosecutors throwing the book at him, saying there’s bribery, conspiracy and lying. Prosecutor say he accepted over half a million dollars worth of private flights, free vacations and political donations from the south Florida doctor who received political favors from Menendez in return, including help with fraudulent Medicare patients and visas for this donor’s girlfriends.”

“The case against Menendez as a legal matter doesn’t look close, it looks overwhelming,” Melber said.

“We don’t know what will happen and if he will be vindicated,” the host said, adding that “if a politician can take the kind of gifts that Menendez has already taken and be acquitted, then you have to wonder if there’s something wrong with all of these corruption laws in the first place.”

WATCH:

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].