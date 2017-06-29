Politics TV
MSNBC contributor says Hillary lost because Obama is black
Wendy Sherman told the Aspen Ideas Festival that Hillary Clinton to Donald Trump in the November election because Obama is black.
WATCH:
READ MORE:
President Obama being black was about all the diversity Americans could handle in the 2016 election, an MSNBC contributor claims. Wendy Sherman told the Aspen Ideas Festival that Hillary Clinton to Donald Trump in the November election because Obama is black. “There is no doubt that we just had eight years of an African-American president,”…
The American Mirror