True Pundit

Politics TV

MSNBC contributor says Hillary lost because Obama is black

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Wendy Sherman told the Aspen Ideas Festival that Hillary Clinton to Donald Trump in the November election because Obama is black.

WATCH:

READ MORE:

MSNBC contributor says Hillary lost because Obama is black - The American Mirror
MSNBC contributor says Hillary lost because Obama is black - The American Mirror

President Obama being black was about all the diversity Americans could handle in the 2016 election, an MSNBC contributor claims. Wendy Sherman told the Aspen Ideas Festival that Hillary Clinton to Donald Trump in the November election because Obama is black. “There is no doubt that we just had eight years of an African-American president,”…
The American Mirror The American Mirror

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter