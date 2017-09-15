Motel 6 will ‘discontinue’ practice of sharing guest information with ICE

Motel 6 said on Wednesday that it would no longer share their guest information with immigration officials.

The budget motel chain never confirmed they were sharing their guest list with Immigration and Custom Enforcement officials, after being accused of doing so on Wednesday, but released a statement saying the act of doing so would be “discontinued.”

"This was implemented at the local level without the knowledge of senior management. When we became aware of it last week, it was discontinued," Motel 6 said in a statement released on the company's official Twitter page.