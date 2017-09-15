True Pundit

Motel 6 will ‘discontinue’ practice of sharing guest information with ICE

Posted on by
Motel 6 said on Wednesday that it would no longer share their guest information with immigration officials.

The budget motel chain never confirmed they were sharing their guest list with Immigration and Custom Enforcement officials, after being accused of doing so on Wednesday, but released a statement saying the act of doing so would be “discontinued.”

“This was implemented at the local level without the knowledge of senior management. When we became aware of it last week, it was discontinued,” Motel 6 said in a statement released on the company’s official Twitter page. – READ MORE

  • yurlittledog2

    Motel 6 no longer sharing info with Ice Officials… So does that mean you are also no longer selling Guest Info to third Parties as Well ????

  • jubadoobai

    So Motel 6 doesn’t want American customers.