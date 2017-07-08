Morning Joe Freaks Out At Trump For Criticizing Obama Overseas While Seemingly Forgetting About Apology Tour (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



(NewsBusters) A new trip oversees by President Trump brought renewed criticism from the media as he levied criticism at his predecessor, specifically the Obama administration’s poor handling of Russian hacking during the 2016 election. Speaking bluntly, the President stated, “My big question is, why did Obama do nothing about it from August all the way to November?” The subsequent reaction by the cast of Morning Joe on Thursday was laughable as they decried the commander-in-chief attacking “a former president on foreign soil.” Apparently, everyone there had seemingly forgotten about Barack Obama’s infamous ‘apology tour’ at the start of his presidency. – READ MORE

WATCH:

READ MORE: