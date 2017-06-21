Politics Security Technology World
Morning Briefing: 10 things you need to know this Wednesday morning – June 21st 2017
Good morning.
Here’s what you need to know this Wednesday AM.
1. Karen Handel Wins In Georgia Special Election
Republican Karen Handel won the special election to replace former Rep. Tom Price Tuesday. Karen earned 51.4 percent of the vote, enough to lead Democrat Jon Ossoff, who came up in second place with 48.6 percent, according to the most recent reports.
2. Robert Mueller Hires Another Clinton Donor For Russia Probe
Special Counsel Robert Mueller has added another Democrat to his growing team of Trump-Russia investigators. The former FBI director recently recruited Elizabeth Prelogar, a lawyer in the Office of the Solicitor General, to work on the Russia probe, The National Law Journal reports.
3. Top Election Official Found ‘No Credible Evidence of Election Tampering’
Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson will tell the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Wednesday that officials saw no “credible evidence” of election hacking or vote-counting “subject to manipulation in any state or locality in the 2016 election cycle,” The Daily Caller News Foundation’s (TheDCNF) Investigative Group has learned.
4. Federal Judge Forced To Scale Back Trump Travel Ban Ruling
A federal judge in Hawaii on Monday narrowed the scope of an injunction he issued in March, after an appeals court concluded his initial order was too broad.
5. Report: Armed Russian Jet Buzzes US Spy Plane, Comes Within 5 Feet
An armed Russian jet came within five feet of a U.S. spy plane over the Baltic Sea Monday, Fox News reports. The Russian SU-27 fighter aircraft reportedly came up alongside the U.S. RC-135 and began flying in an “provocative” and “erratic” manner, U.S. officials said.
6. NYT Contradicts Its Own Reporting To Attack Trump
The cacophony of kooks in the establishment media lost their collective minds Friday over President Donald Trump’s reversal of former President Barack Obama’s Cuban policy.
7. Eric Holder Wants To Be In The Spotlight And Might Run In 2020
Former Attorney General Eric Holder is moving away from a behind-the-scenes role and is considering running for president in 2020, according to a Tuesday report from Yahoo News.
8. VP Pence Donates Blood To Support Scalise
In a show of solidarity for victims of the GOP baseball shooting, Vice President Mike Pence donated blood during a Capitol Hill blood drive Tuesday.
9. NYT Columnist Calls It ‘Striking How Little Evidence’ There Is For Trump, Russia Collusion
NYTimes columnist David Brooks challenged the paper’s dominant narrative in a Tuesday op-ed in which he cautioned critics of President Donald Trump to show restraint in light of the absence of evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.
10. Report On Murder Of DNC Staffer Seth Rich Speculates ‘Hired Killer’ May Have Done It
A new report from a group led by Republican lobbyist Jack Burkman claims that Democratic staffer Seth Rich was likely killed by either “a hired killer or serial murderer.”
