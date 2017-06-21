True Pundit

Politics Security Technology World

Morning Briefing: 10 things you need to know this Wednesday morning – June 21st 2017

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Good morning.

Here’s what you need to know this Wednesday AM.

 

1. Karen Handel Wins In Georgia Special Election

Republican Karen Handel won the special election to replace former Rep. Tom Price Tuesday. Karen earned 51.4 percent of the vote, enough to lead Democrat Jon Ossoff, who came up in second place with 48.6 percent, according to the most recent reports.

Karen Handel Wins In Georgia Special Election
Karen Handel Wins In Georgia Special Election

Republican Karen Handel won the special election to replace former Rep. Tom Price Tuesday. Karen earned 51.4 percent of the vote, enough to lead Democrat Jon Ossoff, who came up in second place wit…
True Pundit True Pundit

2. Robert Mueller Hires Another Clinton Donor For Russia Probe

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has added another Democrat to his growing team of Trump-Russia investigators. The former FBI director recently recruited Elizabeth Prelogar, a lawyer in the Office of the Solicitor General, to work on the Russia probe, The National Law Journal reports.

Robert Mueller Hires Another Clinton Donor For Russia Probe
Robert Mueller Hires Another Clinton Donor For Russia Probe

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has added another Democrat to his growing team of Trump-Russia investigators. The former FBI director recently recruited Elizabeth Prelogar, a lawyer in the Office of…
True Pundit True Pundit

3. Top Election Official Found ‘No Credible Evidence of Election Tampering’

Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson will tell the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Wednesday that officials saw no “credible evidence” of election hacking or vote-counting “subject to manipulation in any state or locality in the 2016 election cycle,” The Daily Caller News Foundation’s (TheDCNF) Investigative Group has learned.

Top Election Official Found ‘No Credible Evidence of Election Tampering’
Top Election Official Found ‘No Credible Evidence of Election Tampering’

Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson will tell the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Wednesday that officials saw no “credible evidence” of election hacking or vote-counting “subject to m…
True Pundit True Pundit

4. Federal Judge Forced To Scale Back Trump Travel Ban Ruling

A federal judge in Hawaii on Monday narrowed the scope of an injunction he issued in March, after an appeals court concluded his initial order was too broad.

Federal Judge Forced To Scale Back Trump Travel Ban Ruling
Federal Judge Forced To Scale Back Trump Travel Ban Ruling

A federal judge in Hawaii on Monday narrowed the scope of an injunction he issued in March, after an appeals court concluded his initial order was too broad. U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watso…
True Pundit True Pundit

5. Report: Armed Russian Jet Buzzes US Spy Plane, Comes Within 5 Feet

An armed Russian jet came within five feet of a U.S. spy plane over the Baltic Sea Monday, Fox News reports. The Russian SU-27 fighter aircraft reportedly came up alongside the U.S. RC-135 and began flying in an “provocative” and “erratic” manner, U.S. officials said.

Report: Armed Russian Jet Buzzes US Spy Plane, Comes Within 5 Feet
Report: Armed Russian Jet Buzzes US Spy Plane, Comes Within 5 Feet

An armed Russian jet came within five feet of a U.S. spy plane over the Baltic Sea Monday, Fox News reports. The Russian SU-27 fighter aircraft reportedly came up alongside the U.S. RC-135 and bega…
True Pundit True Pundit

6. NYT Contradicts Its Own Reporting To Attack Trump

The cacophony of kooks in the establishment media lost their collective minds Friday over President Donald Trump’s reversal of former President Barack Obama’s Cuban policy.

NYT Contradicts Its Own Reporting To Attack Trump
NYT Contradicts Its Own Reporting To Attack Trump

The cacophony of kooks in the establishment media lost their collective minds Friday over President Donald Trump’s reversal of former President Barack Obama’s Cuban policy. The New York Times — det…
True Pundit True Pundit

7. Eric Holder Wants To Be In The Spotlight And Might Run In 2020

Former Attorney General Eric Holder is moving away from a behind-the-scenes role and is considering running for president in 2020, according to a Tuesday report from Yahoo News.

Eric Holder Wants To Be In The Spotlight And Might Run In 2020
Eric Holder Wants To Be In The Spotlight And Might Run In 2020

Former Attorney General Eric Holder is moving away from a behind-the-scenes role and is considering running for president in 2020, according to a Tuesday report from Yahoo News. “Up to now, I have …
True Pundit True Pundit

8. VP Pence Donates Blood To Support Scalise

In a show of solidarity for victims of the GOP baseball shooting, Vice President Mike Pence donated blood during a Capitol Hill blood drive Tuesday.

VP Pence Donates Blood To Support Scalise
VP Pence Donates Blood To Support Scalise

In a show of solidarity for victims of the GOP baseball shooting, Vice President Mike Pence donated blood during a Capitol Hill blood drive Tuesday. “.@VP Pence donating blood & getting update …
True Pundit True Pundit

9. NYT Columnist Calls It ‘Striking How Little Evidence’ There Is For Trump, Russia Collusion

NYTimes columnist David Brooks challenged the paper’s dominant narrative in a Tuesday op-ed in which he cautioned critics of President Donald Trump to show restraint in light of the absence of evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

NYT Columnist Calls It ‘Striking How Little Evidence’ There Is For Trump, Russia Collusion
NYT Columnist Calls It ‘Striking How Little Evidence’ There Is For Trump, Russia Collusion

NYTimes columnist David Brooks challenged the paper’s dominant narrative in a Tuesday op-ed in which he cautioned critics of President Donald Trump to show restraint in light of the absence of evid…
True Pundit True Pundit

10. Report On Murder Of DNC Staffer Seth Rich Speculates ‘Hired Killer’ May Have Done It

A new report from a group led by Republican lobbyist Jack Burkman claims that Democratic staffer Seth Rich was likely killed by either “a hired killer or serial murderer.”

Report On Murder Of DNC Staffer Seth Rich Speculates ‘Hired Killer’ May Have Done It
Report On Murder Of DNC Staffer Seth Rich Speculates ‘Hired Killer’ May Have Done It

A new report from a group led by Republican lobbyist Jack Burkman claims that Democratic staffer Seth Rich was likely killed by either “a hired killer or serial murderer.” The group is called the P…
True Pundit True Pundit

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter