Morning Briefing: 10 things you need to know this Wednesday morning – June 21st 2017

Good morning.

Here’s what you need to know this Wednesday AM.

Republican Karen Handel won the special election to replace former Rep. Tom Price Tuesday. Karen earned 51.4 percent of the vote, enough to lead Democrat Jon Ossoff, who came up in second place with 48.6 percent, according to the most recent reports.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has added another Democrat to his growing team of Trump-Russia investigators. The former FBI director recently recruited Elizabeth Prelogar, a lawyer in the Office of the Solicitor General, to work on the Russia probe, The National Law Journal reports.

Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson will tell the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Wednesday that officials saw no “credible evidence” of election hacking or vote-counting “subject to manipulation in any state or locality in the 2016 election cycle,” The Daily Caller News Foundation’s (TheDCNF) Investigative Group has learned.

A federal judge in Hawaii on Monday narrowed the scope of an injunction he issued in March, after an appeals court concluded his initial order was too broad.

An armed Russian jet came within five feet of a U.S. spy plane over the Baltic Sea Monday, Fox News reports. The Russian SU-27 fighter aircraft reportedly came up alongside the U.S. RC-135 and began flying in an “provocative” and “erratic” manner, U.S. officials said.

The cacophony of kooks in the establishment media lost their collective minds Friday over President Donald Trump’s reversal of former President Barack Obama’s Cuban policy.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder is moving away from a behind-the-scenes role and is considering running for president in 2020, according to a Tuesday report from Yahoo News.

In a show of solidarity for victims of the GOP baseball shooting, Vice President Mike Pence donated blood during a Capitol Hill blood drive Tuesday.

NYTimes columnist David Brooks challenged the paper’s dominant narrative in a Tuesday op-ed in which he cautioned critics of President Donald Trump to show restraint in light of the absence of evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

A new report from a group led by Republican lobbyist Jack Burkman claims that Democratic staffer Seth Rich was likely killed by either “a hired killer or serial murderer.”