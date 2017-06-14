Business Politics Security TV World
Morning Briefing: 10 things you need to know this Wednesday morning – June 14th 2017
Good morning.
Here’s what you need to know this Wednesday AM.
1. Kellyanne Says Mueller’s Legal Team Is Anti-Trump
Top White House aide Kellyanne Conway knocked members of special counsel Robert Mueller’s legal team for not “wanting Trump” to be president in a tweet Tuesday.
2. Voters Grow Weary Of Russia Investigations As Dems Claim Public Thirsts For Probes
Voters in Midwest states described fatigue as a reason why they tune out the investigations related to the Trump administration and Russia, but Democrats insist the American people want the Russia probes to continue.
3. Ossoff On Pace To Set Record For Out-Of-State Donations
Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff is on track to set a record for the percentage of out-of-state donations for a congressional race, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
4. Gunman Opens Fire On GOP Baseball Practice, Congressman Shot
A gunman opened fire on the Republican baseball practice Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Va, wounding Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise.
5. WATCH: Sen Chuck Schumer Says Sessions Was ‘In Dereliction Of His Duty,’ Calls For Resignation
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer echoed calls from his colleagues to remove Attorney General Jeff Sessions from his post while appearing on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” Tuesday.
6. WATCH: GOP Super PAC Releases Fiery Last Ad For Georgia Special Election
A GOP super PAC that raised over $7 million for Georgia’s special election launched its final TV ad Tuesday, one week from voting day. The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) has raised over $7 million for the election between Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff for Congress.
7. After Passing Senate, House Sends Major VA Accountability Bill To Trump’s Desk
The House has overwhelmingly voted to send a bill allowing incompetent VA employees to be fired more easily to President Donald Trump’s desk, following its approval from the Senate.
8. New York City Law Creates Loophole To Avoid Deporting Criminal Illegal Immigrants
A New York City law that reclassifies several low-level offenses as non-criminal went into effect Tuesday, allowing citizen offenders to keep clean records and illegal immigrant offenders to potentially avoid deportation.
9. Almost 2 Million People Dropped Obamacare In March
Nearly 2 million individuals enrolled in Obamacare plans through state exchanges dropped their coverage through mid-March, according to a Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services report released Monday evening.
10. Mattis: ‘We’re Not Winning In Afghanistan Right Now’
Secretary of Defense James Mattis admitted that the U.S. is not currently winning in Afghanistan while testifying before the Senate Committee on Armed Services Tuesday.
