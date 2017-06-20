Morning Briefing: 10 things you need to know this Tuesday morning – June 20th 2017

FOLLOW US!



Good morning.

Here’s what you need to know this Tuesday AM.

A U.S. military official has brushed off Russia’s warnings that it will track planes in Syria with anti-aircraft batteries, following the U.S.’s downing of a Syrian Su-22 bomber.

Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain in 2012 turned over nearly $9 million in unspent funds from his failed 2008 presidential campaign to a new foundation bearing his name, the McCain Institute for International Leadership.

The U.S. has condemned North Korea for its hand in the death of an American college student in a series of strong denunciations by U.S. officials.

Democrat Jon Ossoff’s campaign banned a conservative media outlet, the Washington Free Beacon, from a campaign event the night before Ossoff is set to face off against Republican Karen Handel in Georgia’s special election.

More and more Republican lawmakers are considering canceling their month-long August recess so they can continue pushing their agendas through Congress.

Major insurance providers are opting out of Obamacare entirely in counties and states across the nation, and a new map shows exactly how dire the circumstances are becoming for consumers in many areas.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton recently announced that Texas will join 10 other states’ decision to file an amicus curiae brief fighting a recent court ruling on President Trump’s “sanctuary cities” executive order, Breitbart News reports.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner will meet with the leaders of Israel and Palestine this week as part of an ongoing effort to reach peace in the region.

A Google executive pledged Sunday to do more to stop bad actors like terrorists from using the platform for their nefarious endeavors.

Poland is refusing to comply with the European Union’s (EU) pressure to accept refugees without a proper vetting process, Radio Poland reported Sunday.