Morning Briefing: 10 things you need to know this Tuesday morning – June 13th 2017

Good morning.

Here’s what you need to know this Tuesday AM.

A high-ranking Justice Department official believes Special Counsel Robert Mueller has granted a complete get-out-of-jail-free-card deal for disgraced FBI Director James Comey: A coveted immunity deal in exchange for cooperating as a key witness.

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said he believes President Donald Trump is considering firing Robert Mueller as special counsel to the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election during an appearance on “PBS Newshour” Monday.

The White House dismissed a lawsuit filed Monday alleging corruption against President Donald Trump as a partisan attack with no legal basis.

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman is reportedly on his way to visit North Korea and is expected to land in the country on Tuesday. Rodman has visited North Korea at least four times before with most of those visits occurring in 2013 and 2014, according to CNN.

The Trump administration refused to join a G7 communique released Monday that endorsed the goals of the Paris agreement on climate change. Instead, the U.S. said it would work with global partners in ways “consistent with our domestic priorities, preserving both a strong economy and a healthy environment.

The attorney general for Washington, D.C. who filed a lawsuit against President Trump on Monday is a major Democratic donor and gave thousands of dollars to failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as recently as last year.

Secretary of Defense James Mattis warned Monday that North Korea is the “most urgent and dangerous” threat to world peace and security. “North Korea’s continued pursuit of nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them has increased in pace and scope,” Mattis said Monday in his written testimony for the House Committee on Armed Services.

CNN host Fareed Zakaria tweeted that the adaptation of Julius Caesar showing Trump’s assassination is “brilliantly interpreted” and a “masterpiece.”

A government watchdog reported Monday that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) committed no wrong-doing in an environmental disaster, but the auditors ignored crucial inconsistencies in officials’ stories.

President Donald Trump announced his nominations Monday for eight US Attorney openings. All 93 US Attorney positions are currently unfilled as they either resigned shortly after President Trump’s inauguration or were dismissed. These eight individuals mark the first wave of candidates to fill these empty positions.