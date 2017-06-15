Morning Briefing: 10 things you need to know this Thursday morning – June 15th 2017

FOLLOW US!



Good morning.

Here’s what you need to know this Thursday AM.

Donald and Melania Trump made an unannounced visit to the Washington hospital where Rep. Steve Scalise is being treated Wednesday night after he was gunned down during a congressional baseball practice earlier that day.

President Donald Trump delegated authority Tuesday to decide troop levels in Afghanistan to Secretary of Defense James Mattis, Mattis told Congress at an appropriations hearing Wednesday.

An American college student arrested in North Korea has arrived home after being released by the reclusive regime, but the young man is in a coma.

Editorial hierarchy at The Washington Post have doubts about a story from their own newspaper published late Wednesday alleging Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice.

U.S. Marshals have arrested two Turkish men living in U.S. for their role in beating peaceful protesters outside of the Turkish embassy in Washington, D.C. last month, a source with knowledge of the matter tells The Daily Caller.

Secretary of Defense James Mattis blamed former President Barack Obama for the ongoing disaster in Afghanistan when speaking to a Senate Appropriations subcommittee Wednesday.

Texas Republican Rep. Roger Williams, a player on his party’s congressional baseball team, agreed with his colleagues saying that members having firearms would have been better for them when a gunman shot at the team Wednesday morning.

Scientists who cancelled their Arctic expedition due to thick ice conditions haves an interesting excuse for why they had to abandon their research project — climate change.

A Huffington Post writer appeared to criticize the baseball shooter for poor planning Wednesday, saying “violent resistance” has to be more organized to “work.”

The bird’s eye view of the baseball field shows that the shooter, James Hodgkinson, entered the field near the third base line as the Republican Congressional members were practicing for an upcoming charity baseball game.